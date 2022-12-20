Holiday Winning: Win a Trip to See Luke Bryan Perform in Las Vegas
Cat Country 107.3 wants to send you to see Luke Bryan in Las Vegas!
Again!
We gave away a similar trip in November - and now we're doing it again!
One lucky person who enters will win the following prize package:
*2 tickets to see Luke Bryan in concert at Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.
*A 2-night stay at Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.
* A $500 Airfare/AMEX Travel Card.
There are several dates to choose from if you win.
Normal Cat Country 107.3/Townsquare Media contest rules apply. You can enter to win on the Cat Country 107.3 APP- details are below.
Luke Bryan is scheduled for a residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas. "The five-time Entertainer of the year is lighting up Las Vegas with his high-energy headlining engagement at Resorts World Theatre. The party continues with shows from November 30th to April 1st, 2023. Tickets and VIP Packages are on sale now at A-X-S dot COM and RW LAS VEGAS dot COM."
Read More: Someone is Winning a Las Vegas VIP Trip to See Luke Bryan