Holiday Winning: Win a Trip to See Luke Bryan Perform in Las Vegas

Cat Country 107.3 wants to send you to see Luke Bryan in Las Vegas!

Again!

We gave away a similar trip in November - and now we're doing it again!

One lucky person who enters will win the following prize package:

*2 tickets to see Luke Bryan in concert at Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.

*A 2-night stay at Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.

* A $500 Airfare/AMEX Travel Card.

There are several dates to choose from if you win.

Normal Cat Country 107.3/Townsquare Media contest rules apply. You can enter to win on the Cat Country 107.3 APP- details are below.

Luke Bryan is scheduled for a residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas. "The five-time Entertainer of the year is lighting up Las Vegas with his high-energy headlining engagement at Resorts World Theatre. The party continues with shows from November 30th to April 1st, 2023. Tickets and VIP Packages are on sale now at A-X-S dot COM and RW LAS VEGAS dot COM." Read More: Someone is Winning a Las Vegas VIP Trip to See Luke Bryan

