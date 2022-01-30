If you think South Jersey has received a lot of snow this month, you would be correct.

As a matter of fact, this is the snowiest January ever at Atlantic City International Airport (ACY), which is where official observations for our region are taken at.

According to the National Weather Service office in Mt. Holly, 16 inches of snow fell at ACY in Saturday's blizzard.

With that snowfall, combined with over a foot of snow from earlier this month, we have received 33.2 inches of snow, which makes this the snowiest January on record.

Get our free mobile app

And we didn't just set a new record, the old one was demolished. The previous snowiest Januarys are as follows:

2022: 33.2" 1987: 20.3" 2014: 18.8" 2016: 16.7" 1961: 15.9" 2000: 15.1"

The weekend blizzard also hit two other notes. The storm, which started Friday night and lasted into Saturday, was in the all-time top 10 for both single-day (14" just on Saturday) and two-day snowfalls (16" for the duration of the storm) at ACY.

If you are not a fan of the white stuff, there is some good news. Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says we will get into a warming trend for much of this week and by Thursday, high temperatures could be well into the 50s.

South Jersey Blizzard - January 29, 2022 A blizzard brought over a foot of snow to many locations in South Jersey. Let's take a look at some listener-submitted photos.