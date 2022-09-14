Authorities in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, say a 14-year-old girl was injured and a horse was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening.

Get our free mobile app

The accident happened just before 8 PM on Monroeville Road, according to the Franklin Township Police Department.

Police say the girl, who is from Sicklerville, and a 21-year-old man from Camden were each riding a horse on the shoulder of Monroeville Road when an older model, light-colored pickup truck that was traveling in the same direction struck the horse that the 14-year-old was riding and then fled the scene.

The girl sustained various injuries and was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was last reported to be in stable condition. The man on the other horse was was not injured.

Monroeville Road in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, NJ - Photo: Google Maps Monroeville Road in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The horse died at the scene and was turned over to its owner.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at (856) 694-1414.

Drivers and horses along NJ roads

State law in New Jersey requires drivers of vehicles to slow or stop as they approach a horse that is along the side of a road.

Horse signs in NJ - Photo: Google Maps Horse signs in NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

When approaching or passing a person riding or driving a horse, a person driving a motor vehicle shall reduce the vehicle's speed to a rate not exceeding 25 miles an hour and proceed with caution. At the request of or upon a signal by putting up the hand or otherwise, from a person riding or driving a horse in the opposite direction, the motor vehicle driver shall cause the motor vehicle to stop and remain stationary so long as may be necessary to allow the horse to pass.