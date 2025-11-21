In the movies, the bad guys seem to commit most of their crimes at night. It's dark, it's hard to see them, and they often get away with it.

In real life breaking into a house in the middle of the day proves quite risky - people see and notice you.

Franklin Township Police Arrest Two Men Breaking Into Home in Malaga

Police in Franklin Township say they received a call from a concerned neighbor Thursday afternoon about a suspicious vehicle at a home on Delsea Drive in Malaga.

Officers responded at 12:15 pm and found a side door to the house open. They saw two men inside, and called for the men to come out - which they did.

Police arrested the two once they figured what was going on. Justin Rivera, 21, of Woodbury and Nicholas Maniscalco Jr., 22 of Runnemede were taken into custody.

The pair now face charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools. They were charged and released pending a court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.