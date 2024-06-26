Let's fact it, there isn't anyone alive that thinks staying overnight for treatment is fun. Sometimes, there's nothing you can do about it. A hospital stay is the only option. When you hear that your main hospital isn't known for patient care, that lead to some serious anxiety if you know you're headed there.

There's plenty you can make fun of Jersey for, but don't even think about making fun of our healthcare system.

Nine times out of ten, New Jersey ranks pretty well when measured up against any other state in the US. Of course, there are times when the clinics and hospitals won't come in at the top spot, but that doesn't mean they're not great facilities. The Garden State's healthcare facilities are usually ranked among the best in the US.



Hospital patient safety ratings in New Jersey

A patient safety rating refers to an assessment of how well the hospital protects its patients from harm and medical errors. They're based on various factors such as infection rates, medication errors, surgical errors, and overall patient experiences.

Organizations like the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as private entities like Leapfrog Group and Consumer Reports, often publish hospital safety ratings based on data analysis and surveys. These ratings can help patients and healthcare professionals make informed decisions about where to seek or provide care.



This year, two NJ hospitals received a less-than-shimmering rating from the Leapfrog Safety Grading system.

Southern NJ hospitals receive 'C' patient safety rating

It was unfortunate to hear about two South Jersey-based hospitals that didn't receive the best reviews.

The first is Virtua Mount Holly Hospital. Formerly known as Virtua Memorial, it's located on Madison Avenue in Mount Holly, Burlington County. Looking at the hospital's full score, it seems improvement can be made in terms of infections and dangerous objects being left in the patient after surgery.



Cooper University Hospital in Camden also received a 'C'. This hospital has had to deal with its fair share of MRSA and Sepsis infections.

It's of the utmost importance that you feel secure about where you choose to receive medical care. To check out all of NJ's hospital safety ratings, click HERE.

If you're now unsure about where to seek the best treatment, don't worry. We've compiled a list of hospitals that are supposed to be some of the safest in the whole state:

