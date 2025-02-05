Here's a question: does the FBI have a file on you? And, if so, is it possible to see what they have on you?

The answers to those two questions are maybe and maybe.

Before we dive head-first into this, chances are, the FBI does not have a collection of information about you. If you're an average American living an average life, someone isn't sitting in a van down the street from your house watching everything that you do. Simply put, there's no way they can maintain 330 million files on every living person in the country, even if you subscribe to any number of conspiracy theories.

Of course, we'll never actually know that, but logic would suggest that the FBI is only interested in keeping an eye on people worth keeping an eye on... usually.

But what if you want to find out if the FBI is or has been watching your every move?

How to see your FBI file

Legally, you can request whatever information they have on you (or other people) thanks to the Freedom of Information Act and Privacy Act. That can be done online or via standard mail; more on that in a moment.

What you won't know from the FBI

Should you go down this road, know that the feds aren't going to hand over everything they might have on you — they just can't and won't.

If your personal information is included in classified government files, you are a part of some type of intelligence operation, under an ongoing criminal investigation, etc., they won't tell you.

And if you are dreaming of reading secret FBI documents that have you linked to some undercover operation as if you were starring in the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie, know this: if your life isn't too exciting, then what you get from the FBI won't be, either.

What you may see

Among the things you might be able to take a look at are your records of military service, if you were ever fingerprinted, records of any arrests, if they've done a background check on you for whatever reason, etc.

Instructions for requesting your FBI file

So if you want to look at your FBI file, they themselves tell you exactly how to do it.

The Freedom of Information Act allows any person—except fugitives, federal agencies, and foreign intelligence agencies—to request information about organizations, businesses, investigations, historical events, incidents, groups, or deceased persons.

Your journey will start with the eFOIPA website and it will be easier if you readily know all of your personal information (name, address, phone number, etc.). The more you can give them, the easier time the FBI will have to find your data.

You'll likely hear from them in several days and if there's anything really interesting or concerning, they might include details on how you can dig even deeper into their information.

