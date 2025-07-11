Another day, another creepy grocery store encounter that should remind you to ALWAYS trust your gut.

Sometimes you read a story online that sends a chill down your spine—not because you know it’s 100% true, but because it could be, and that’s enough.

Elderly Person Asks For A Ride: How To Know If It's A Human Trafficking Scheme Photo by Ravi Patel on Unsplash loading...

Elderly Woman Asks For A Ride, But Something’s Not Right

A woman recently shared an unsettling experience on social media that’s been making the rounds—and honestly, it’s a reminder we all need. She says she had just left a grocery store when an older woman approached her and asked for a ride. Something about the interaction didn’t sit right. Instead of saying yes, she told the woman she needed to go back inside the store.

That’s when things got weird.

The elderly woman allegedly turned around and walked straight over to a van parked suspiciously close. Two men were sitting inside. The sliding door opened, the woman climbed in, and they drove off. Just like that.

Was it a failed human trafficking attempt? We’ll never know for sure—but the whole thing screams “sketchy.”

What To Do If You Suspect You're Targeted For Human Trafficking Photo by Mohammad Amin Javid on Unsplash loading...

What You Should Do Instead

If someone asks you for a ride and your gut says something's off, trust it.

Offer to walk them back inside the store and say you’ll call 911 for help.

If they follow you and wait, they probably do need assistance. If they disappear? You just avoided something potentially dangerous.

Better Safe Than Sorry

We all want to be kind and helpful, but NEVER at the cost of our safety.

No harm in being cautious, right? Always trust your instincts. They exist for a reason.

Stay alert out there.

