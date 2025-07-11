Tractor-Trailer Plunges From Delaware Memorial Bridge, One Lane Remains Closed
A shocking and heartbreaking crash rocked South Jersey and Delaware communities early Friday morning, July 11, when a tractor-trailer cab plunged off the Delaware Memorial Bridge and into the river.
What We Know So Far
According to multiple reports, the semi-cab was traveling without its trailer and heading southbound on I-295 into Delaware around 3:40 a.m.
That’s when it veered across three lanes of traffic. The truck then mounted a concrete pad and crashed through a concrete barrier, plummeting off the side of the bridge straight down into the Delaware River.
- READ MORE: PETA Issues Urgent Warning For NJ Cat Owners
Search crews did later located the cab submerged in roughly 20 feet of water.
As of now, there’s no official update on the driver’s condition, and authorities have not confirmed if there were any other individuals involved.
Local Community In Shock
This is one of those moments that makes you stop in your tracks.
For anyone who's ever driven across the Delaware Memorial Bridge (especially in the quiet early morning hours), it’s hard to imagine how something like this could happen.
- READ MORE: 87-Year-Old Man Dies Rescuing Turtle On I-95
Locals are stunned, heartbroken, and desperately hoping for good news.
Highway Traffic Impact
The left southbound lane of the bridge remains closed as investigators continue their work. Drivers are urged to use caution and consider alternate routes.
Our hearts go out to the driver, their loved ones, and everyone shaken by this tragic incident.
We’ll keep you updated as more details from the crash come in.
Stay safe out there.
This Is New Jersey's Scariest Bridge
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy