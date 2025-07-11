Tractor-Trailer Plunges From Delaware Memorial Bridge, One Lane Remains Closed

Tractor-Trailer Plunges From Delaware Memorial Bridge, One Lane Remains Closed

SS c/o of Fox29.com

A shocking and heartbreaking crash rocked South Jersey and Delaware communities early Friday morning, July 11, when a tractor-trailer cab plunged off the Delaware Memorial Bridge and into the river.

What We Know So Far

According to multiple reports, the semi-cab was traveling without its trailer and heading southbound on I-295 into Delaware around 3:40 a.m.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

That’s when it veered across three lanes of traffic. The truck then mounted a concrete pad and crashed through a concrete barrier, plummeting off the side of the bridge straight down into the Delaware River.

Search crews did later located the cab submerged in roughly 20 feet of water.

As of now, there’s no official update on the driver’s condition, and authorities have not confirmed if there were any other individuals involved.

SS c/o Fox29.com
loading...

Local Community In Shock

This is one of those moments that makes you stop in your tracks.

For anyone who's ever driven across the Delaware Memorial Bridge (especially in the quiet early morning hours), it’s hard to imagine how something like this could happen.

Locals are stunned, heartbroken, and desperately hoping for good news.

SS c/o Fox29.com
loading...

Highway Traffic Impact

The left southbound lane of the bridge remains closed as investigators continue their work. Drivers are urged to use caution and consider alternate routes.

Our hearts go out to the driver, their loved ones, and everyone shaken by this tragic incident.

We’ll keep you updated as more details from the crash come in.

Stay safe out there.

This Is New Jersey's Scariest Bridge

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Longest Bridges in the USA

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Delaware Memorial Bridge, South Jersey Trending, Tractor Trailer, Traffic Accident
Categories: AC, Community, National News, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Videos

More From Cat Country 107.3