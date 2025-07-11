A shocking and heartbreaking crash rocked South Jersey and Delaware communities early Friday morning, July 11, when a tractor-trailer cab plunged off the Delaware Memorial Bridge and into the river.

What We Know So Far

According to multiple reports, the semi-cab was traveling without its trailer and heading southbound on I-295 into Delaware around 3:40 a.m.

That’s when it veered across three lanes of traffic. The truck then mounted a concrete pad and crashed through a concrete barrier, plummeting off the side of the bridge straight down into the Delaware River.

Search crews did later located the cab submerged in roughly 20 feet of water.

As of now, there’s no official update on the driver’s condition, and authorities have not confirmed if there were any other individuals involved.

Semi Cab Falls Off Delaware Memorial Bridge

Local Community In Shock

This is one of those moments that makes you stop in your tracks.

For anyone who's ever driven across the Delaware Memorial Bridge (especially in the quiet early morning hours), it’s hard to imagine how something like this could happen.

Locals are stunned, heartbroken, and desperately hoping for good news.

Tractor Trailer Falls Off Delaware Memorial Bridge

Highway Traffic Impact

The left southbound lane of the bridge remains closed as investigators continue their work. Drivers are urged to use caution and consider alternate routes.

Our hearts go out to the driver, their loved ones, and everyone shaken by this tragic incident.

We’ll keep you updated as more details from the crash come in.

Stay safe out there.

