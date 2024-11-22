I Bought a Brand New Wedding Dress in Galloway NJ For Five Bucks!

What if I told you I bought a brand new wedding dress for just five dollars?

I did - and it's real - and it's adult size, with apparently nothing wrong.

I also bought it not knowing I was buying it.

Huh?

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

How to buy a wedding dress cheap

Spoiler alert: There probably aren't any stores where you can walk in and pay $5 for a new wedding dress.

I didn't do that.

I walked into a store in Galloway Township, New Jersey, and bought an unclaimed package. I had no idea what was inside the package - it just turned out to be a wedding dress.

Not a bad deal, right?

I'll count this as a win, even though I have no current need for a new, white wedding dress.

Get our free mobile app

JK JK loading...

Mystery package yields win

My purchase was made at Dogwood Deals, on Route 9 in Galloway Township.

I've written about this store before - Check out the 50 items I got for $100 here.

The store sells mystery packages - that is, unopened and unclaimed packages that never reach their destination.

How do the packages end up like this? Lots of reasons. Wrong address or undeliverable for another reason. Maybe delivery was refused. Who knows?

Anyway, these packages are sold in bulk - by the crateful - and unique retailers like Dogwood Deals buy the packages wholesale and then resell them.

The store usually sells packages for anywhere from $2 to $10.

JK JK loading...

Here's the dress

This is the actual dress, laid out on my dining room table.

I haven't found a manufacturer's tag or anything, so I have no way of knowing its worth.

JK JK loading...

I have no idea what I'm going to do with the dress, but it has given me a story to tell!

I've bought other packages at the store, but this is my first wedding dress.

Weird, right?

The Taylor Swift Airbnb in Absecon You can stay in this Taylor Swift-themed house just outside of Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly