New List: Top 3 Italian Subs in Atlantic County

We've tried more sandwiches and we've reconfigured our list - it's a list of the Top 3 Italian subs in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

(WAIT! Important note: For those people caught up in semantics of "subs" versus "hoagies" --- this isn't that fight. For today's purposes, "subs" refers to any kind of sandwich served on a long roll of bread. "Subs', "Hoagies, we don't care. They're just not "Grinders" - that's weird! LOL)

Villagers Of Pastorano Preparing A 1 Kilometer Sandwich Getty Images loading...

How we determined the best Italian subs

So, how did we determine out Top 3 list? Simple. I - and I alone - tasted them. I know what I like, I know what's good. I can be trusted to handle this.

Most Italian subs are pretty close as far as ingredients go: good bread, meats and cheeses, some veggies - for me, it's usually lettuce, tomato and onion. Toppings are usually oregano and vinegar and oil.

If you put mayonnaise on your Italian, I can forgive you. Ketchup on your Italian? WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?

Photo by Loren Biser on Unsplash Photo by Loren Biser on Unsplash loading...

Top 3 subs breakdown

All three of my picks are excellent. All 10 out of 10. The only thing that brought about the rank was the final taste. Maybe one or two of these were made with a little more love. I don't know, really, It's the intangible, the unknown.

Number one on my list - Ernest and Son in Brigantine.

.Maybe it's the closeness to the water, and the idea you can grab an sub and take it on the beach. The Italian from Ernest and Son is my personal favorite. I need to have another one soon.

Number two on my list - Pete's Subs in Egg Harbor Township.

I admit I live within a couple miles of Pete's and I never tried one of their subs, until recently, It was excellent!

If you're idea of a good Italian sub is the one you grab from Wawa - well, no offense to Wawa - but Pete's is on a whole `nother level. The amount of meats and cheeses on the regular Italian makes you believe again that we live in the best country in the world!

Number three on my list - White House Subs in Atlantic City.

The oldest, the original, and still excellent. Nostalgia on a wonderful roll - it still works.

That's it. That's my list. What's your favorite?

