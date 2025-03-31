South Jersey natives: Do you know where these 18 signs are?

Signs are, of course, everywhere but there are a handful around South Jersey that are more landmarks than advertisements.

Sadly, many have been torn down or modernized over the years, but several have stood the test of time and are now beacons that instantly bring you back to that time you went to that restaurant with some friends in high school, or that time you went to that store and bought your first whatever, or even where you had your first job.

From the Delaware River to the Jersey Shore, here are some past and present landmarks in all of their big, gaudy neon glory that you'll instantly recognize if you've spent any amount of time in South Jersey.

