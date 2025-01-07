Well, the snow came and went through South Jersey. Parts of Cape May County really had quite the snow day on Monday, January 6th as some areas saw a solid ten inches! That's a pretty great snow day for the kiddos!

The entire South Jersey region was blanketed with a few inches as the first winter storm of 2025 rolled through. The governor even declared a state of emergency for the southern-most counties of the Garden State.

Everybody "oohs" and "ahhs" over the snow as it first begins to fall. Then comes the annoying part: clean-up.

Most schools had, at the very least, a delay this morning so people could get around on the roads as safely as possible since clean-up post-snowfall is still underway. Still, that doesn't stop people from driving like maniacs on roads that are barely plowed.

If you live in the sticky part of South Jersey (i.e. parts of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem Counties), then you know all too well that just because the main roads are clear doesn't mean the entire region has smooth roads.

Accidents Post-Snowfall In South Jersey

In parts of Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County, there are certain areas that look like they haven't even seen a plow yet. Even the roads that have been cleared are still treacherous today with the temperatures barely above freezing.

Apparently, someone skid off the road on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. Someone posted a picture of the incident to a local Facebook Group in an effort to remind people to slow down on these slick roads.

Don't be driving out there like it's a normal day in the neighborhood, okay? Certain roads are still awful. Be careful and stay alert. Give yourself some extra time and, for the love of GOD, do not speed. Nobody wants to attend your funeral anytime soon, okay?

Take a look at a picture from the incident on Ocean Heights HERE.

