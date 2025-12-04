If you thought South Jersey people were too street-smart to get scammed, think again. After news broke about the massive AT&T data breach which exposed nearly 86 million customer accounts and more than 44 million Social Security numbers, WalletHub dropped its 2025 “Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud” report. Let me be the one to say… the Garden State didn’t exactly ace it.

According to WalletHub, New Jersey ranks 4th most vulnerable in the entire country. That means we’re among the top five places scammers are probably bookmarking right now.

Online Scams Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

Where NJ Is Getting Hit Hard

We may pride ourselves on being tough and smart, but the numbers tell a different story. Jersey sits at 12th in identity theft complaints, which doesn’t sound too bad, right? That's until you find out that we’re 1st in average loss amount due to online identity theft. Translation: when scammers hit Jersey, they hit big.

We also rank 9th in both fraud complaints per capita and median loss due to fraud. Despite having some of the strongest consumer protections in the country, scammers are still finding ways to cash in. Even cryptocurrency schemes have us at 10th for average losses.

Typing On Keyboard Photo by Moritz Kindler on Unsplash loading...

How Do We Protect Ourselves

If you’re feeling a little exposed, same. This is the moment to freeze your credit, double-check your passwords, and maybe tell your parents to stop clicking on random texts pretending to be UPS. SERIOUSLY. The threats are evolving, but staying alert (and low-key suspicious) and NOT falling for internet scams is what we have to do right now.

