If you’ve ever dragged your suitcase up the Turnpike to catch a cruise out of NYC or worse, committed to a whole flight just to board one in Florida, prepare to rejoice. PhilaPort just announced something we’ve been waiting on forever. It's a brand-new, Philadelphia-based cruise terminal opening in April 2026.

That means actual cruises leaving from our own backyard.

A Cruise Terminal Right By The Philly Airport

The future PhilaPort Cruise Terminal will sit on a massive 16-acre site right next to Philadelphia International Airport in Tinicum. If the name “Hog Island Dock Terminal Facility” rings a bell, that’s because the site is getting a full glow-up.

With the agreement finalized between PhilaPort and ETMT, construction is officially underway. The terminal is shaping up to be the newest gateway to warm-weather escapes. Bermuda, here I come.

Launching Just in Time for America’s 250th Birthday

2026 isn’t just any year… Philly is gearing up to be the epicenter of the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations. Now, the city gets to add a brand-new cruise homeport to the list. Norwegian Cruise Line will kick off seasonal sailings starting April 2026, including fan-favorite trips to Bermuda and more destinations that haven't been announced yet.

What This Means For Us Local Travelers

Under a seven-year agreement running through 2033, NCL’s brands will operate exclusively out of Philly with an initial commitment of 41 sailings every year. Translation: more options, shorter drives, and way fewer “why is parking $45 a day?” meltdowns. SCORE!

This feels like a travel game-changer, doesn’t it?? No more flyaway ports unless you want them. Cruising from close to home just got way more convenient (and way more exciting).

