I’m Going to Feel Bad When I Hit Your Stupid Kid on His Bike in EHT

Let's get something straight: Your kid might not be stupid, but he's doing stupid things.

Let's get another thing straight: When I was a kid, I did stupid things, and so did my kids, my parents, you, your parents... well, almost everyone.

All kids do stupid things - it's on everyone's warning label.

Stupid things shouldn't be deadly

This happened to me recently near my Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey neighborhood. Since it's happening near me, it's probably happening near you.

I was driving down the street when three kids on bikes started poppin' wheelies on their bikes and riding right at my car! "Swerving" is what they call it.

Hey, that's STUPID!

It was as if the three were playing their own game, seeing if they could come closest to the front of my car without hitting it. (Or - my car hitting them.)

I was tempted to stop my car, get out, and wave my fist at them. (Instead, it's 2024, so I decided to complain about the kids on the internet!)

Talk to your kids about doing stupid stuff

If you're reading this and you have young teens in your house, you're probably thinking, "Oh, that couldn't have been my kids, they're smarter than that." If that's the case, page back up and read the second paragraph.

All kids do stupid stuff!

My guess is that three kids probably saw a video online of other kids (or even adults) doing these same "tricks." I know! I've watched the videos too!

Talk to your kids, and tell them doing stupid stuff that becomes dangerous stuff could be the end of them. None of us want that to happen.

Be safe America!

