Authorities in Pleasantville say six people are facing drug and weapon-related charges after a search warrant was executed at a home last week.

According to the Pleasantville Police Department, their investigation began after numerous citizen complaints about the "incessant narcotic activity" in the area of the 100 block of North First Street.

The efforts of local law enforcement officers brought them to 132 North First Street on Tuesday, October 11th. As a result, the following people were arrested and charged:

51-year-old Ronald Holloway of Atlantic City - certain persons, possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun with drugs, possession of hollow point ammo, possession of extended magazine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of heroin and crack, distribution of heroin and crack, distribution within school zone, and distribution within public housing.

19-year-old Messiah Burton of Pleasantville - possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun with drugs, possession of hollow point ammo, possession of extended magazine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of heroin and crack, distribution of heroin and crack, distribution within school zone, and distribution within public housing.

45-year-old Edwin Eaton of Pleasantville - possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun with drugs, possession of hollow point ammo, possession of extended magazine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of heroin and crack, distribution of heroin and crack, distribution within school zone, and distribution within public housing.

39-year-old Natalie Camagna of Pleasantville - possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun with drugs, possession of hollow point ammo, possession of extended magazine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of heroin and crack, distribution of heroin and crack, distribution within school zone, and distribution within public housing.

55-year-old Satrina Watson of Egg Harbor City - possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun with drugs, possession of hollow point ammo, possession of extended magazine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of heroin and crack, distribution of heroin and crack, distribution within school zone, and distribution within public housing.

36-year-old Daniel Ravese of Somers Point - possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun with drugs, possession of hollow point ammo, possession of extended magazine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of heroin and crack, distribution of heroin and crack, distribution within school zone, and distribution within public housing.

DEA New Jersey Special Agent-in-charge Susan A. Gibson said in a press release, "This joint investigation demonstrates how cooperation between law enforcement agencies at all levels can make a difference in the community. DEA and the Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA Task Force will continue to work with the Pleasantville PD and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office to remove those individuals responsible for bringing drugs and violence into our communities."

Those arrested were charged on warrants and were taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility to await detention hearings.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

