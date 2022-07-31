Indoor Pickleball Coming to the Former Shore Mall in EHT

Harbor Square Shopping Center - some of us still call it Shore Mall - will soon be getting a new tenant!

In the area formerly occupied for years by Burlington Coat Factory Store, Proshot Pickleball will be launching an indoor Pickleball facility in Egg Harbor Township.

JK JK loading...

According to the Proshot website, the Pickleball facility will be opening late this year and will be the "very first, state-of-the-art indoor pickleball-dedicated facility in the Atlantic County/South Jersey Shore area."

YouTube Proshot Pickleball YouTube Proshot Pickleball loading...

Plans call for eight Pickleball courts, locker rooms, a cafe, pro shop, players' lounge, and more.

A letter from "The Founders" on the website says, "We envision this facility as being a place where the community can come together to learn a new sport, meet new friends, exercise, laugh, and tap into their competitive side!

"We encourage people to hang out in our players' lounge, watch players compete from our viewing decks, book private events and enjoy the ProShot Cafe/Event room."

In addition to building the facility, Proshot is also looking to sign people up for memberships. That information can be found here.

So, what is Pickleball? According to USA Pickleball, pickleball is:

A fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. Played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes. Played as doubles or singles. Can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels

The building's parking lot near the location has recently been resurfaced, and construction is underway inside. It's very encouraging to see something filling this large empty space!

Get our free mobile app

Find out more at Proshot Pickleball.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.