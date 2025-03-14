Is Red Robin Closing South Jersey Restaurants?

Red Rover, Red Rover, will Red Robin stay open?

Well, yes, and no.

According to USA Today, Red Robin has announced that they are considering closing about 70 locations nationwide.

Ten to fifteen locations could close sometime this year.

While there has been an announcement of a few of the locations slated to close, there are expected to be more.

Will Red Robin close in Mays Landing and Vineland?

Red Robin operates two South Jersey locations: on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing, and on South Delsea Drive in Vineland.

There are almost 500 Red Robin locations in the USA, and about 80% are company owned, with the rest being run by franchisees.

In New Jersey, there are 12 Red Robin locations.

As of yet, the company has not named any New Jersey location as being on a closing list.

The reason for the closings? According to the company's CEO, it's to pay down debt.

Mays Landing's Red Robin appears to be thriving

It's a case of looking from the outside in, by the Mays Landing location appears to be doing well. Most times the parking lot is full of cars, and the restaurant looks busy.

SOURCE USA TODAY

