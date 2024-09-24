Is Six Flags really considering closing Kingda Ka, the tallest roller coaster in the world, at Great Adventure?

Rumors are swirling online, however, I haven't actually been able to find out where they started from — and, for the record, Six Flags has not made an official announcement in any way, shape, or form.

Here's how all of this came about.

As I was scrolling through YouTube Monday night, among the random videos that popped up was one called, "Kingda Ka Rumors - Will Six Flags Actually REMOVE The Tallest Roller Coaster?"

Huh?!

Intrigued, I clicked on it, simply because this seemed like such a bizarre, bad, awful, dumb, and crazy idea.

It's the tallest roller coaster in the world. It is one of the most iconic in the country, certainly in the region. People travel hours and hours just to ride it. For thousands and thousands of people each year, it's the reason why they go to Great Adventure.

But after nearly two decades of sending people 456 feet into the air at a speed of 128 MPH, are those days about to come to an end?

The gentleman behind the Theme Park Recommendations YouTube channel believes that might be possible...

In that video, he cites unsourced, undocumented, and obviously unconfirmed rumors that the park could be closing/removing Kingda Ka as early as next year, along with pros (it's a huge attraction) and cons (it costs a lot of money to operate it) of that potential decision.

Right around the time that video was posted, at least two others went up, all citing those same unsourced, undocumented, and unconfirmed rumors.

And, again, I have not been able to find out where that rumor originated from — and keep in mind, in this nickel-and-dime era of people posting stuff online just to get clicks, once one video about something goes up, others usually immediately follow and everyone just repeats the same information.

Of course, any changes to Kingda Ka could impact the other huge ride on that structure, Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom, which opened a decade ago.

Will Kingda Ka close next year? Will it be totally removed with something new going in its place? Will it be "reimagined" (which is a fancy word for "changed")?

We reached out to Six Flags' corporate folks for a statement or comment and as of this writing, they have not responded, but we will update this story should they provide any insight.