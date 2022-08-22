It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT

Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning.



The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities have not released any information on a suspect - and have not said if anyone is in custody in relation to the crime.

It was just after 4 am Friday that Egg Harbor Township Police received a 911 call about the shooting at 6805 Delilah Road.

The case remains under investigation and authorities are still looking for more information:

"Anyone with information involving this incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/ . Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County."

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

