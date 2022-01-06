Jackpot Alert! $1,000,000 Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Ocean County, NJ
One lottery player walked into a convenience store in Ocean County, New Jersey this week a purchased a ticket that ended up being worth $1,000,000!
Wednesday night's Powerball was worth $632.6M at the time of the drawing.
According to njlottery.com, someone in the Garden State got $1M of that jackpot.
That ticket, which matched all five of white balls drawn, was reportedly sold at Robin’s Convenience Store Deli & Grill, at 1200 River Ave., in Lakewood.
In case you missed Wednesday's Powerball drawing, the winning numbers were: 06, 14, 25, 33, and 46, Red Power Ball number 17, and Multiplier number 02.
New Jersey had another significant winner from this most recent Powerball drawing. The Village Exxon on Main St. in Holmdel, Monmouth County sold a ticket worth $50,000.
It could happen to YOU!
The next Powerball drawing is slated for Saturday, January 8th with a jackpot of $20,000,000.