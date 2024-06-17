Wawa-lovers, get excited! "Hoagiefest" has officially returned for summer 2024.

For anyone not familiar with the most wonderful time of year for the Wawa-obsessed, Hoagiefest at Wawa is a summer promotion that's iconic for fans of the famous sandwiches. Wawa always celebrates Hoagiefest annually during the summer months. It's a special event where they offer discounts on multiple sandwiches.

During Hoagiefest, Wawa typically promotes a variety of hoagies at reduced prices. They might have special deals like buy one, get one free or discounts on certain sizes or types of hoagies. It's a big deal for Wawa customers because hoagies are a staple of their menu, and Hoagiefest makes them even more affordable and accessible.

$5 shortis and $6 classics are now available for a limited time.

The promotion often includes a lot of marketing buzz both in-store and online, and it tends to be a favorite time for Wawa fans to stock up on their favorite sandwiches. It's not just about the discounts; it's also a fun event that many people look forward to each summer.

This year, it's even more special because the Kelces are involved. Jason and Kylie Kelce are the influencers promoting Hoagiefest for 2024 and the internet is already going nuts.

Thanks to the Kelces, we've now got confirmation about what these legendary sandwiches are called once and for all. When it comes to a "hoagie" vs. a "sub," the Kelces call them hoagies.

There you have it, folks! Continue to refer to the sandwiches by whatever name you prefer. If the Kelces have it their way, they're hoagies, not subs.

It is referred to as Wawa "Hoagiefest", after all.

