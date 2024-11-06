Joe Kelly: Election is Over, What’s Your Next Step New Jersey?

The voting is over, the final ballots are being tallied, and the winners in all races will be known.

Now what?

Democratic Presidential Nominee Vice President Kamala Harris Holds Election Night Event At Howard University Getty Images loading...

Can't we all get along?

After only a few hours of sleep, I did what you probably did. I turned on the TV to find out if a winner had been chosen. As of this writing (4:30 am on the day after Election Day), it appears Donald Trump is the winner.

As part of my usual "waking up routine", I also clicked on Facebook.

One of the first posts I read was in a local community Facebook group. The author proceeded to bash people who didn't vote her way. Responses were people bashing her back, with people going back and forth with finger-pointing, name-calling, and middle-finger emoji throwing.

And this was on a "community" group. Kind of the opposite of community, right?

US Election-Night Watch Parties Held Overseas Getty Images loading...

Different day, same story

If you're thinking this is unique. It's not. Four years ago, the same thing happened.

This time around, it's just going the other way.

Why are we doing this?

Since when did politics become the Eagles vs. the Cowboys? Why must we hate each other for the other's opinions and votes?

SIDEBAR: I saw a fox on my way to work this morning. That was pretty cool!

JK JK loading...

Where's the red, white, and blue?

America is not red or blue, we are Red, White, AND Blue. Really, can't we all get along?

Stop the bashing of each other!

As many great sports leaders have said, "Act like you've been here before."

Please act with a little bit of dignity and respect.

Let's go forward hand in hand, not hate against hate.

Your team won? So what. Your team lost? So what. We all have to go back to work today.

Oh, one more thing: kids are watching. They learn from us. Let's set a good example, OK?

