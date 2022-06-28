Joe Nichols is headed to the silver screen. The country singer will be making his movie debut in Murder at Yellowstone City, a Western which will premiere in select theaters and stream on Amazon Prime and Apple TV on Friday (June 24).

“I am so excited for everyone to see the film,” the country star admits. “It was a lot of fun to make. I loved old Westerns as a kid and had a great time on set.”

Get our free mobile app

Nichols plays Colin Hodge, who is the son of a dirt farmer and the grandson of a defender of the Alamo. Hodge was initially drawn to Montana for the gold, but was involved in a mine collapse. He falls on hard times during his recovery and drowns his sorrows in alcohol while living in a tent on the edge of town.

The once-thriving Yellowstone City is in decline. The story follows a former slave who arrives in town looking for a new place to call home. That same day, a prospector is murdered after discovering gold. The movie was shot on a site that was known as Yellowstone City in the 1860s.

Photo courtesy of Murder at Yellowstone City Photo courtesy of Murder at Yellowstone City loading...

Nichols' vocal talent will be on display, as well, as his character is known for his singing.

Murder in Yellowstone City stars Gabriel Byrne, Thomas Jane, Isaiah Mustafa, Richard Dreyfuss, Nat Wolff, Anna Camp, Aimiee Garcia, Emma Kenney and Zach McGowan. It was written by Eric Belgau and directed by Richard Gray.

The movie is on par with America's current fascination with Westerns like 1883 and Outer Range.

The film is the second big project for Nichols this year. The "Sunny and 75" singer released his 10th studio album Good Day for Living on February 11. He is currently on tour supporting the album. The tour — which shares its name with the album — will wrap on Sep. 24 in Greeneville, Tenn.