Jon Pardi Announces New Album, ‘Mr. Saturday Night’
Jon Pardi officially has new music on the way. The singer — whose latest single, "Last Night Lonely," is currently making its way up the country charts — will release his new studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, on September 2.
The new project marks Pardi's fourth studio album and his first since 2019's Heartache Medication, which produced the hit title track along with "Ain't Always the Cowboy" and "Tequila Little Time."
Pardi has not yet revealed the album tracklist, but the project is set feature 14 songs including "Last Night Lonely" and "Fill 'Er Up," which he released in May. Pardi shares producing credits with Heartache Medication producers Bart Butler and Ryan Gore.
"A lot of time was spent living with the songs on this record," the star says of the album in a press release. "There is more life experience on Mr. Saturday Night than any album I’ve released before. I chose 'Mr. Saturday Night' as the title track because it’s special to me. I’ve been hanging onto it for three years and can’t wait for people to hear it, and the rest of these songs."
Pardi also announced the exciting news on social media, writing, "Literally just finished the record and couldn’t wait any longer to tell y’all."
The album is available for pre-order here.
Fans who attend the summer dates on Pardi's Ain't Always The Cowboy Tour may get a sneak peek of the album. The tour kicks off July 14 in Irving, Texas, and it will wrap up on Oct. 1 in Nashville, Tenn. Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters will join as openers, and Priscilla Block will fill in for Whitters on the last three dates of the tour.
Jon Pardi's 2022 Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour Dates:
July 14 – Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory - Texas Lottery Plaza
July 15 – Belton, Texas @ Bell County Expo Center
July 16 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre
July 22 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
July 23 – Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amp
July 24 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Pend Oreille Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
Aug. 5 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Red Rock Casino
Aug. 19 – Lampe, Mo. @ Black Oak Amp
Aug. 20 – Terre Haute, Ind. @ The Mill
Aug. 25 – Raleigh N.C. @ Red Hat Amp
Aug. 27 – Sharpsburg, Ky. @ Barnyard Amp
Sept. 8 – Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Civic Center Park
Sept. 9 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Sept. 10: Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amp
Sept. 15 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amp
Sept. 16 – Big Flats, N.Y. @ Summer Stage @ Tags
Sept. 17 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center
Sept. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17- the rooftop
Sept. 23 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
Sept. 24 – Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Sept. 2 – Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center*
Sept. 30 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center*
Oct. 1 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amp*
*Priscilla Block fills in for Hailey Whitters
