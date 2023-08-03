Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson, John Mulaney bring their tour to NJ

A heavyweight comedy trio is putting on a mini-tour and they’re coming to New Jersey.

It’s called the “Jon, John, and Pete” and features comedy legend (and native New Jerseyan) Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson.

The trio will be performing two shows on Sep. 10 at the Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

In case you’re unaware, Jon Stewart is a comedian, political commentator, actor, director, and television host. He hosted The Daily Show, a satirical news program on Comedy Central, from 1999 to 2015 and now hosts The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+. His numerous accolades include 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards, and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2022.

In a release, Mulaney is described as

John Mulaney, the comedic prodigy and Emmy-winning writer, brings a unique blend of charm and charisma to the stage. With his impeccable timing and clever storytelling, Mulaney has become a household name in the comedy world.

The final comic is Pete Davidson, formerly of Saturday Night Live. He’s described as

the rising star of comedy and SNL's youngest cast member, is known for his fearless and brutally honest approach to comedy. Davidson's candid and unapologetic style resonates with audiences of all ages, making him one of the most sought-after comedians of his generation.

The shows are at 3 and 7 p.m.; tickets go on sale Aug. 4 and will be available via Ticketmaster.

If you can’t get tickets for the AC shows, the trio will be performing at Bethlehem’s Wind Creek Event Center on Sep. 9.

