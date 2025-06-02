How about those thunderstorms Friday night and/or the heavy rain Saturday afternoon? Any of that weather hit your place?

Well, say goodbye to the rain - for the most part - because it looks like some great weather is hitting just as we begin the month of June here in South Jersey!

June ushers in nice weather for the Atlantic City area

As the backup weather person for Townsquare Media South Jersey, I can honestly say I'm excited about the weather prospects for our area over the next couple of weeks. It looks like that pesky rain is gone, and the nice warm weather is here.

Yes, I know we "always need rain", but sometimes it's nice to NOT have rain, correct?

The folks at The Weather Channel are presenting a very nice 10 day forecast for the Atlantic County area. Today (June 2nd) looks sunny and nice with an expected high temperature of 73 degrees.

After today, the warmth kicks in. Tuesday, with sunshine, we'll climb up near 8- degrees, and 80-degree temperatures are expected Wednesday through Friday.

Chance of rain is low this week

The 10 day forecast only calls for a scattered shower of thunderstorm on Saturday. As of this writing, that's really the only chance of rain for this week. After that, the next chance of rain isn't until next Saturday.

Of course, beyond of few days, extended forecasts are subject to change as weather patterns change.

Recapping, it looks like summer-like weather is here to stay. Unless I just jinxed it.

SOURCE: The Weather Channel.

