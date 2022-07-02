Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says a man from Vineland has been convicted on multiple drug charges and he now potentially faces 20 years in prison.

33-year-old Gerald W. Butler was convicted this past Thursday following a three day trial on second-degree conspiracy to distribute CDS (heroin/cocaine), third-degree conspiracy to distribute CDS (heroin/cocaine), third-degree distribution of CDS (heroin/cocaine), third-degree possession of CDS (heroin/cocaine), and third-degree possession of CDS (heroin/cocaine) charges.

From April, 2016 to September, 2016, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office conducted a wiretap investigation into a narcotics distribution and gun trafficking network within the City of Millville. Mr. Butler was intercepted on calls wherein he transacted to transfer firearms and sell heroin and cocaine. Mr. Butler was identified by law enforcement through voice identification, surveillance, and phone data.

A search warrant was executed at Butler's home on September 28, 2016, and authorities say they seized a .38 caliber special revolver, a .22 caliber revolver, 14.676 grams of heroin, 20.362 grams of cocaine, wax paper folds, scales, and other distribution paraphernalia.

Get our free mobile app

The jury acquitted Butler of a possession of a firearm during the commission of a CDS offense charge.

Butler is scheduled for sentencing on August 29th. The State will be seeking a term of up to 20 years in state prison.

21 Things That Shock People After Moving to South Jersey