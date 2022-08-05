The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a man from Bridgeton has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a child between 2006 and 2009.

53-year-old Pascual Matias was found guilty of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges in a retrial that ended late last month.

The charges originated from incidents that occurred between November of 2006 and November of 2009 in the City of Bridgeton and Greenwich Township. Between those dates the defendant engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim who was less than thirteen years old.

In 2014, NJ.com reported the victim was a young relative of Matias. They said,

Detectives from [a] police department were called to an undisclosed school...after a report was made by a juvenile student that an uncle had committed acts of sexual assault against the victim over the course of two years when the victim was between the ages of six and eight.

The Press of Atlantic City reported Matias was initially found guilty in a trial in 2017.

Matias now faces up to twenty years in prison for the aggravated sexual assault charge and potentially five years for endangering the welfare of a child.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 30th.

