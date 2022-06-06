Kane Brown brought his Blessed & Free Tour to Gilford, N.H., on Friday (June 3), and he surprised the crowd with a very special guest: His wife, Katelyn.

The singer brought his wife out onstage in the middle of his performance of "Heaven," his hit single from 2017.

Bringing Katelyn out during this particular song was no coincidence: She was the inspiration behind his romantic slow jam, which describes a love story so sweet that it leaves Brown doubting that even heaven could be any better. Katelyn's been the inspiration behind several of her superstar country husband's love songs, also including "Worship You" and "Good as You."

From the stage, Brown encouraged his fans to join him in serenading Katelyn with the chorus of "Heaven."

"Y'all give it up for my wife one time," he said, with his arm around Katelyn as the pair swayed along to the song. "Y'all sing it to her."

In fan-captured footage of the special moment, Katelyn belts out the lyrics to "Heaven," smiling and waving at the crowd.

Fans just might be able to look forward to more onstage appearances from Katelyn in the future. Brown is currently readying his highly anticipated new album, and he has confirmed that the project will feature a collaboration with his wife, and called her his "secret weapon that I'm waiting to unleash."

Though fans might know Katelyn best as Brown's wife these days, she was pursuing a music career of her own before they married and had their daughters, 2-year-old Kingsley and 5-month-old Kodi. Her YouTube channel features a pair of music videos for songs called "24KT" and "Perfect."