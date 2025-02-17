Kelly Clarkson Returning To Atlantic City For TWO Shows This May

I've loved Kelly Clarkson ever since the very first season of American Idol premiered back in the early 2000s. When she won the first season back in 2002, she captured the hearts of all of America forever. Honestly, how can you not love Kelly? She's so down-to-earth and relatable, it's hard not to be drawn to her.

I've seen her live multiple times and her shows are always incredible. If you've never had the opportunity to go see her live, make sure you put her show on your concert calendar this year.

Get our free mobile app

News broke that Kelly Clarkson is headed to South Jersey in 2025! She's slated to hit the stage at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City for not one, but TWO shows!

It's happening on Friday and Saturday, May 9th and 10th, at 8 p.m. inside the Etess Arena.

Kelly Clarkson In Atlantic City

The countdown to snagging yourself a pair of tickets officially starts now. They go on sale on Friday, February 21st and aren't expected to last. Don't snooze on this one. Who hasn't been vibing with Kelly since this era...

American Idol-Show Getty Images loading...

The zig-zag part and chunky highlights — come on!

A Show You Can't Miss

Kelly Clarkson is the voice of a generation. There's no denying that one. She knows that songs like "Since You Been Gone" and "Breakaway" defined your childhood. That's why she had to make sure to put on two shows in South Jersey. People from all over want to see her every time she's in town.

Who: Kelly Clarkson

Where: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City

When: Friday and Saturday, May 9th and 10th

Ticket Info: On Sale Friday, February 21st.

51st Annual Daytime Emmys Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Spectacular New California Mansion Kelly Clarkson has purchased a stunning new mansion in California, with the news breaking not long after the pop superstar and TV personality sold her palatial estate outside of Nashville. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker