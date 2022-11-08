Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson will have one thing in common when they take the 2022 CMA Awards stage on Wednesday night (Nov. 9).

They're all really good country singers.

Get our free mobile app

Okay, there is that other thing, too, and probably dozens of other similarities. Each of these stars is fresh off a divorce, but their CMA Awards song isn't a pity party. "You're Drunk, Go Home" is a song of empowerment that Pearce says is fitting for where she is in life.

"I think you’re seeing three strong women who all can stand very comfortably on their own and they’ve been through a lot," she says, acknowledging that it is a little strange to have three recent divorcees on the same stage.

Ballerini adds that typically she overthinks awards show performances to the point that she can't enjoy the moment. That's not the case with this "girl power" moment.

“I’m probably going to feel the most confident and relaxed I maybe ever have felt on stage, because they’re my friends. We all have a sense of humor, we all have gone through a lot in our lives," she says. "Just to stand up there and to have a sassy moment with my friends is going to be really fun."

Just prior to the CMA Awards, Ballerini settled her divorce from fellow singer Morgan Evans. In 2020, Pearce and singer Michael Ray divorced, providing her with plenty of song ideas for what would become the 29: Written in Stone album.

Clarkson finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier this year. Of the three, she is the only one to have kids from her relationship. Of the three, Pearce is the only one who has found love since (or at least shared it with fans).

“I think to have someone who is in a very similar position in life and go through the same things, it’s just nice to have a friend," Ballerini says of Pearce, her longtime friend.

Pearce is up for five awards at the 2022 CMA Awards and Ballerini is nominated in one category. Look for Pearce to also perform her song "Dear Miss Loretta" on the ABC broadcast.

"You're Drunk, Go Home" is found on Ballerini's new Subject to Change album.