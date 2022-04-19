Season 2 of Netflix's Get Organized With the Home Edit is here, and as promised, Kelsea Ballerini is among the celebrity guests to get professionally organized by show stars Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of the Home Edit.

The episode centers around Ballerini's tour bus, which, the singer reveals in one scene has actually been organized by Shearer and Teplin once before.

“Me and the Home Edit ladies, we go way back. I love them dearly, they’re both so wildly talented,” Ballerini explains (quote via Music Mayhem Magazine.) "Me and my husband bought a house and they came over and helped me do my closet and helped me get the kitchen together and just kind of help start that new chapter which was so lovely. The girls have actually done my bus before, years ago. So this is, like, the facelift for the bus."

Teplin and Shearer got to work on the bus, a crowded and cluttered space that Ballerini introduced as "chaos." But by the end of the episode, the bus was nearly unrecognizable: The pair recast the bus as an elegantly organized, tied-together space that, Ballerini said when she saw the finished product, "calms my anxiety in a way that I can't quite explain."

Ballerini's Get Organized episode is streaming on Netflix now, and the Home Edit also posted the big reveal on their social media, including scenes of Ballerini reacting to her new bus setup.

"It’s so much cuter. It’s beautiful," she raves. "It’s serving me, like, 'let’s go to the beach' vibes. It makes me so happy. They made it really cute. It feels like Christmas.”

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard is among the celebrity clients who are set to "Get Organized" in this season of Get Organized With the Home Edit. Last season featured a stop at Kane Brown's house, where Teplin and Shearer worked their magic on the country superstar's kitchen pantry.