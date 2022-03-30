KFC vs. Taco Bell: Only One Will Remain on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown NJ
KFC and Taco Bell have been side by side on the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, NJ for YEARS. But, that's no longer the case. So, who's left standing?
At the moment, NEITHER OF THEM!
The dual fast food restaurants, at 110 N. Black Horse Pike (next to Geet's Diner), have both been demolished. Sitting on the lot now is just a pile of rubble.
I know, BUMMER, right?
Now, for the GOOD news.
The space will soon be home to a brand new, built-from-the-ground-up Taco Bell restaurant featuring TWO drive-thru lanes, 42 Freeway reports.
While construction is underway, you can hit up the Taco Bell in the Gloucester Town Center on Williamstown-Erial Road in Sicklerville (in front of Acme).
If it's Kentucky Fried Chicken you're after, set your GPS to that same exactly shopping center, where a new KFC recently opened mere feet from the Taco Bell!