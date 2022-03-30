KFC vs. Taco Bell: Only One Will Remain on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown NJ

KFC vs. Taco Bell: Only One Will Remain on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown NJ

TSM South Jersey

KFC and Taco Bell have been side by side on the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, NJ for YEARS. But, that's no longer the case. So, who's left standing?

Get our free mobile app

At the moment, NEITHER OF THEM!

The dual fast food restaurants, at 110 N. Black Horse Pike (next to Geet's Diner), have both been demolished. Sitting on the lot now is just a pile of rubble.

TSM South Jersey
loading...

I know, BUMMER, right?

Now, for the GOOD news.

The space will soon be home to a brand new, built-from-the-ground-up Taco Bell restaurant featuring TWO drive-thru lanes, 42 Freeway reports.

Getty Images
loading...

While construction is underway, you can hit up the Taco Bell in the Gloucester Town Center on Williamstown-Erial Road in Sicklerville (in front of Acme).

Google Maps
loading...

If it's Kentucky Fried Chicken you're after, set your GPS to that same exactly shopping center, where a new KFC recently opened mere feet from the Taco Bell!

TSM South Jersey
loading...

10 Most Amazing Fried Chicken Places in South Jersey

Early season vegetables you can plant now in the Garden State

It's the perfect time of year in New Jersey to start planting those early vegetables.

The Rules & Regulations For To Go Cocktails In New Jersey

Ready for To Go Cocktails to become permanently legal in New Jersey? Here are the rules you would have to follow:
Filed Under: demolition, Fast Food, Gloucester County, KFC, Monroe Twp., Sicklerville, Taco Bell, Williamstown
Categories: Community, News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top