Lady A and Parmalee Coming to the Wildwood Beach in 2023

A couple of exciting groups have been added to the lineup for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood coming up in June.



Multiple awards-winning group Lady A will be joining the fun, as will the band Parmalee!

Get our free mobile app

Lady A is known for such hits as "I Run to You", "Need You Now", "Just a Kiss", "Downtown" and many more!

Parmalee has had big hits with songs like "Carolina" and "Take My Name."

Barefoot Country Music Fest/Parmalee Barefoot Country Music Fest/Parmalee loading...

The third edition of the Barefoot Country Music Fest will happen on Wildwood Beach June 15 -18 and will feature headliners Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, and Jon Pardi. Also announced so far are Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Parker McCollum, and Michael Ray. More artists will be announced in the forthcoming weeks.

You can get your Barefoot Fest tickets here.

We will see you on the beach in Wildwood in June!

Joe Kelly's Favorite Barefoot Photos (2022) We had fun!

Favorites From Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood Great music and fun at the Wildwood Beach!