Lainey Wilson had a massive year, and it's fitting that the Louisiana native that spent a decade in Nashville trying to make it won New Artist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9).

Her year has been filled with highs, like her massive duets with Cole Swindell and Hardy, and lows, like the deteriorating health of her father that forced her to step away from the road to be by his side. On Wednesday night, he walked the red carpet with Wilson and was there to see her earn the award. She took the stage to give a tearful and emotional speech in accepting the award.

Wilson stuck it out in Nashville for more a decade before she finally had her breakthrough with "Things a Man Oughta Know" from 2021's Sayin' What I'm Thinkin.'

Get our free mobile app

The only female contender in the New Artist category for 2022, Wilson earned her first CMA nominations this year -- but she blazed in hot with six nods, more than any other artist for the 2022 awards show.

2022 has been a massive year for new acts in country music -- so much so, in fact, that some of the most-nominated artists at the 2022 CMA Awards are newcomers to the genre. Competition was particularly fierce in the New Artist of the Year category, but ultimately Wilson triumphed, beating out Hardy, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Parker McCollum.

Wilson's New Artist trophy is just the latest accolade in her skyrocketing country music career. She earned her first two No. 1 hits this year, put out her highly-anticipated Bell Bottom Country album and announced a headlining tour for 2023. In addition to being a nominee at the 2022 CMAs, she was a performer, too: She took the stage with her fellow New Artist nominee Hardy for a performance of their new duet, "Wait in the Truck."

The 2022 CMA Awards aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are the co-hosts of the show.