Lainey Wilson at Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood in 2025

Lainey Wilson has been announced as one of the headliners for next summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood.

Barefoot 2025

The dates for the festival - the 5th annual - will be June 19 - 22, 2025.

Lainey will be one of four headliners - each will close out one night of the festival. The other headliners are expected to be announced in the forthcoming weeks.

Barefoot Country Music Fest tickets are now on sale and are available here.

Lainey Wilson is a big deal

Lainey Wilson is currently one of the biggest names in country music, and Barefoot producers did well in securing her appearance.

Lainey Wilson is the reigning Country Music Entertainer of the Year - so recognized by both the CMA and ACM.

She's already won numerous awards, and keeps winning more!

In addition to her singing and songwriting, she's made her acting debut on the hit TV series Yellowstone.

This will be Lainey Wilson's second Barefoot appearance. She was at the festival in 2023.

Who's next?

We'll be looking for more artists to be added to the lineup over the next few months. All told, over 40 different artists will play the Barefoot Country Music Fest in 2025.

