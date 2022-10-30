Lainey Wilson says it wasn't stealing, technically. Maybe the country singer and new Yellowstone cast member would rather call it forever-borrowing.

During a rapid-fire round of burning Yellowstone questions (coming to ToC's YouTube channel very soon), Wilson stopped down to elaborate. "I have not told anybody this," she starts, talking to Taste of Country Nights.

OK, we're listening.

"It's not technically me stealing."

Now we're REALLY listening.

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer will play Abby during Season 5 of Yellowstone, and thus far, she's been very mum about her role or time on set, other than to confirm she'll sing a song. Word has also leaked out that she's become friendly with actor Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton). Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton) came to present her Breakout Artist of the Year award at the CMT Artist of the Year event earlier this month.

"There was one day where I showed up on set and I was like, 'I don’t have deodorant on,'" Wilson begins. "I went into the bunkhouse and I literally — props that had probably been sitting there since Season 1 — I used somebody’s razor and I used somebody’s deodorant."

That doesn't sound like much, but in the Yellowstone universe, doing slightly worse will get you a ticket to the train station. Wilson — whose Bell Bottom Country album dropped on Oct. 28 — has made it back safely to Nashville for now, however. Listen to her full interview below.

