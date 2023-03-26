Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

We have all heard the saying, knowledge is power. That is why it is important to know what you are really buying at the food market before adding it to your shopping cart. Let’s face it, the grocery store is full of temptation. Bright colors, cool packaging, and creative displays can all be very enticing yet overwhelming when making your trip to the store. It is not by accident. Manufacturers often want to present products as healthier and better than they really are.

However, looks can be deceiving. Be aware of words such as wholesome, healthy, or natural which are generally not regulated. Also, pictures of streams or a garden can create the illusion that the food is farm fresh or earthy. Before tossing something in your cart, read the nutrition label carefully and decide for yourself. Here are some tactics manufacturers use to trick us into thinking their product is better for us

Here are some tricks and tips to avoid being duped by a “healthy” product.