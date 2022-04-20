Every Kid Healthy Week is always the last week of April. An iniative of the national non-profit group, Action For Healthy Kids, this week is dedicated to improving the health of our children. A big part of their mission is to partner with schools and equip them with the resources they need to help children thrive. If we want our kids to grow into healthy adults, it is vital to start them on the right path at a young age.

With educational tools for teachers and parents, the website for Every Kid Healthy Week offers free resources to help your children develop healthy habits for life. There arefun-filled activity ideas a Game On Activity Library, and daily activities streaming on Facebook Live such as Mindfulness Monday, Tasty Tuesday and so on. They help create healthier schools by bringing all the members of a school community together and equipping them with the tools and resources they need to make change happen.

You can check it all out on social media #EveryKidHealthyWeek.Here are three fun ideas to celebrate Every Kid Healthy Week.

