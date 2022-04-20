Great Resource to Improve Your Child’s Health During Every Kid Healthy Week
Every Kid Healthy Week is always the last week of April. An iniative of the national non-profit group, Action For Healthy Kids, this week is dedicated to improving the health of our children. A big part of their mission is to partner with schools and equip them with the resources they need to help children thrive. If we want our kids to grow into healthy adults, it is vital to start them on the right path at a young age.
With educational tools for teachers and parents, the website for Every Kid Healthy Week offers free resources to help your children develop healthy habits for life. There arefun-filled activity ideas a Game On Activity Library, and daily activities streaming on Facebook Live such as Mindfulness Monday, Tasty Tuesday and so on. They help create healthier schools by bringing all the members of a school community together and equipping them with the tools and resources they need to make change happen.
You can check it all out on social media #EveryKidHealthyWeek.Here are three fun ideas to celebrate Every Kid Healthy Week.
- 1
Healthy Food Taste Test
There is no better way to get our kids to eat healthy food than to turn it into a game. Pick out a bunch of healthy fruits and vegetables and have a blind taste test with your kids. Remember to take note of which ones they like and incorporate them into their diet more.
- 2
Create an Outdoor Obstacle Course
Believe it or not, all you need for this one is some chalk. Make a path full of different tasks for kids to do while following. Some could say spin around 3 times, hop like a bunny, or even cluck like a chicken. It is a fun way to get kids outside for some fresh air and exercise.
- 3
Play With Puzzles
Now that we have eaten healthy and exercised a bit, now it is time to work the mind. If you have younger kids then the simple putting a circle peg in the circle slot is great. But, for older children it is good to challenge them, give them a puzzle that is a little harder for them and just stick around to help them out and cheer them on throughout the whole thing.