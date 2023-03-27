More Health Tips

For some people, they fall asleep minutes after their head hits the pillow. However, for others, it is not always that easy.

One of the worst things you can do when tossing and turning and can’t seem to rest is force yourself to sleep. Rubin Naiman, PhD, sleep and dream psychologist and clinical assistant professor of medicine, says that a lot of people think that “good sleepers” fall asleep in a matter of minutes. That kind of thinking causes anxiety as falling asleep does not always happen quickly, which delays sleep even more.

Some things that cause disruptive sleep or even insomnia are eating heavy meals too close to bedtime, exercising too late in the day, anxiety, drinking excessive amounts of coffee, and napping throughout the day. So, the next time you’re lying in bed and watching the minutes pass, you should try these steps.