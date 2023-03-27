Trouble Falling Asleep? Try This
For some people, they fall asleep minutes after their head hits the pillow. However, for others, it is not always that easy.
One of the worst things you can do when tossing and turning and can’t seem to rest is force yourself to sleep. Rubin Naiman, PhD, sleep and dream psychologist and clinical assistant professor of medicine, says that a lot of people think that “good sleepers” fall asleep in a matter of minutes. That kind of thinking causes anxiety as falling asleep does not always happen quickly, which delays sleep even more.
Some things that cause disruptive sleep or even insomnia are eating heavy meals too close to bedtime, exercising too late in the day, anxiety, drinking excessive amounts of coffee, and napping throughout the day. So, the next time you’re lying in bed and watching the minutes pass, you should try these steps.
Try Breathing Exercises
Diaphragmatic breathing can be used when your mind is racing, and you can not seem to calm it down. Practicing it is easy; all you do is breathe in slowly as you count to 4 and breathe out for the count of 8.
Get Out of bed
It may sound silly, but staying in bed for a while after not being able to fall asleep actually delays sleep even more. Getting out of bed and going to another room to maybe read a book or magazine can instigate sleep. Once you start to feel tired again, get right back into bed.
Avoid checking your phone
The blue light that your phone gives off is bad for your vision and your brain. This light suppresses melatonin making it difficult to actually relax and fall asleep. Not to mention, “Checking your phone stimulates the brain so we are more active and awake,” says sleep disorders specialist, Harneet Walia, MD.
Think Positive
This is easier said than done, but having positive thoughts makes it easier for your mind to relax. Rather than thinking about all the emails you need to answer or all the chores you still need to get done, try thinking about a vacation you may be taking or a place you enjoy. Go to your happy place, close your eyes, and drift off.