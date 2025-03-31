Residents Urged To Leave The Foxes Alone In Ocean City

How could anyone want to harm a red fox? They're so adorably cute, especially when spotted playing together along New Jersey's beautiful coastline.

Usually, you hear about them in Brigantine. Truth be told, they're likely present at all NJ's beaches.

If you live at the beach and happen to see them galavanting through your yard, I promise you, there's nothing to be afraid of.

Residents Urged Not To Fear Foxes In Ocean City Photo by Mindaugas Vitkus on Unsplash loading...

Don't Fear The Foxes

This one goes out to the residents of Ocean City. Facebook posts have surfaced regarding multiple fox sightings in random yards and along the beaches. It's best to just leave them be this time of year.

Foxes are typically shy. They avoid human contact at all costs. Sightings are usually harmless. These little guys are active during this time of year (springtime), usually because they're not guys at all.

Red Foxes in Ocean City Photo by Peter Lloyd on Unsplash loading...

Leave The Foxes In Your Yard Alone

It's typically mama foxes you're seeing on the move. If you find one in your yard during the spring months, she's usually on the hunt for food to feed her babies.

It's a natural, normal behavior. Due to the scarcity of food, it can sometimes lead them to areas of town that are densely populated. They mean you no harm. They don't pose a threat.

Believe it or not, foxes will likely do everything they can to avoid you at all costs.

While it's important not to do anything that could potentially draw them to your harm, there's no reason for you to lose your mind if you notice a fox returning to your property for a few days or so. She won't stay for long. She's just trying to keep her babies safe and fed.

Your temporary red-furred neighbor will move on quicker than you think.

