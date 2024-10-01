Seasonal Jobs Scarce In New Jersey This Holiday Season

Can you believe the 2024 holiday season is already right around the corner? Have you come up with your holiday gift budget yet? For most of us, we won't be spending as much as we have in the past on Christmas gifts.

Most people are aware that consumer behavior dictates how stores run their business. Spending habits directly impact how businesses and stores plan their year.

Inflation leads to higher prices for everyday goods, which means people have to spend more on essentials. When budgets tighten, Americans are likely to cut back on non-essential spending, especially during the holidays, as they prioritize necessities over gifts and treats. According to published reports, the decreased demand will result in fewer seasonal jobs this year, as stores anticipate lower sales and adjust their staffing accordingly. Ultimately, when wallets are tightened, the ripple effect is felt throughout the economy.

Hires in the US forecasted to be lower for 2024 holiday season

As inflation rises, the purchasing power of money decreases. That means each dollar buys less than before. For many Americans, this leads to increased spending on essentials like food, gas, and housing, leaving less for discretionary items. 2024 brought that exact scenario for so many families.

The forecast for holiday hires is the lowest since 2022 when retailers added 509,300 seasonal jobs and second-lowest since 2009 when it was 495,800.

During the holiday season, when people traditionally spend on gifts and celebrations, this shift often means they'll buy fewer or cheaper gifts, or even ditch gift-giving altogether. Retailers, sensing this trend, may reduce their hiring for seasonal jobs because they expect lower sales volumes. Ultimately, this creates a cycle where reduced consumer spending can impact the economy, leading to less job growth and economic activity overall.

