Limited Number of One Day Wildwood NJ Barefoot Fest Tickets Available

We are now less than three weeks away from Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Fest!



The second annual Barefoot Fest will include headliners Cole Swindell, Florida Georgia Line, Eric Chuch, and Jason Aldean. Others scheduled to perform include Dustin Lynch, Walker Hayes, Chris Janson, Jameson Rodgers, Locash, Brett Michaels, Priscilla Block, and many more.

While passes to the entire festival are still available, single-day tickets have now gone on sale. For single-day tickets, just click here, then click on the PURCHASE TICKETS link.

Here's a look at the daily lineup:

The complete lineup, which continues to update, can be found on the Barefoot Country Music Fest APP.

Cat Country 107.3 will be at Barefoot June 16-19 - all day each day! We hope to see you there!

