Cops In South Jersey Searching For Linwood Dog Owners
The Linwood Police Department need your help with tracking down the owner of an adorable brown dog.
Have you ever lost a pet? If you haven’t, consider yourself lucky. It’s a horrible feeling not knowing whether or not you’ll ever be reunited with your fur baby.
I don’t know what I’d do without my two dogs. Mia and Bodie are basically my children at this point. I’d be devastated if I ever lost them.
Mia is an escape artist and jumps the fence sometimes, but by the grace of God, I’ve always been able to bring her back.
Whose Dog Is This?
A sweet brown pup was found by officers from the Linwood Police Department in Atlantic County on the corner of Oak and Barr Avenues.
Linwood police has shared a picture to Facebook with the hope of tracking down the owner.
This sweet dog definitely doesn’t look like a stray. It’s clearly well taken care of. Hopefully, we can get as many eyes on the pup as possible so he or she can be reunited with the owner ASAP.
12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
20 Great Dogs for a First Time Owner
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins