The Linwood Police Department need your help with tracking down the owner of an adorable brown dog.

Have you ever lost a pet? If you haven’t, consider yourself lucky. It’s a horrible feeling not knowing whether or not you’ll ever be reunited with your fur baby.

I don’t know what I’d do without my two dogs. Mia and Bodie are basically my children at this point. I’d be devastated if I ever lost them.

Mia is an escape artist and jumps the fence sometimes, but by the grace of God, I’ve always been able to bring her back.

Linwood Police On The Hunt For This Dog’s Owner linwood police department via Facebook/Canva loading...

Whose Dog Is This?

A sweet brown pup was found by officers from the Linwood Police Department in Atlantic County on the corner of Oak and Barr Avenues.

Linwood police has shared a picture to Facebook with the hope of tracking down the owner.

This sweet dog definitely doesn’t look like a stray. It’s clearly well taken care of. Hopefully, we can get as many eyes on the pup as possible so he or she can be reunited with the owner ASAP.

