Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect

Linwood Police Department

Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation."

Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.

If you can help police identify the man, you're urged to email the Linwood Police Criminal Investigation Division at tips@linwoodpd.org.

SOURCE: Linwood Police Department.

