Linwood’s Police Chief Speaks Out About High-End Vehicle Thefts

Yes, Linwood Police are aware of the car thefts and are on the case.

Earlier this week, Linwood Police released information about a recent home burglary and an attempt to steal a "high-end vehicle." There were some photos from a home surveillance video of suspects apparently looking for a hidden key around a resident's property.

Now, Linwood Chief of Police Steven Cunningham has made a video talking about that recent attempt and other car theft happenings in the city:

As Chief Cunningham mentioned, this is not just a local problem. Authorities say this type of activity has occurred statewide.

We commend Chief Cunnigham for speaking out about the situation.

Lock your doors, people!

SOURCE: Linwood Police Department.

