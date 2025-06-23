I just got back from the 5th annual Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, and let me tell you... it was absolutely EVERYTHING I could have wanted and more.

The sun, the sand, the music, the good vibes... it had it all. It was full of the kind of energy that stays with you long after your boots (or bare feet, in this case) are off.

Barefoot Country Music Fest Crowd c/o CJ for TSM loading...

Concerts Are Self Care (Seriously)

While I was still riding that post-concert high (I still am, to be honest), I stumbled on an Instagram post that made me even more thankful to be in attendance this year. Apparently, attending live music events doesn't just boost your mood.

It actually improves your ENTIRE well-being by over 20%. You don't even have to stay the whole time!

READ MORE: Rising Country Star From South Jersey Releases DEBUT Album

The study suggests that attending a concert for just shy of 30 minutes is enough to boost your overall health. That's less time than streaming only one episode of The Big Bang Theory.

Barefoot Country Music Fest Concert Selfie JM loading...

Want To Live Longer? Got To More Shows

Here's the kicker, though. Research says consistent concert attendance is linked to a longer life. We're talking up to nine extra years added to your lifespan.

That's not just more time... that's almost a WHOLE decade!

READ MORE: No Vacation For Most Of NJ This Year

A decade more sunsets to experience, more memories, and obviously more music festivals on the beach.

Attending Concerts Can Add A Decade To Your Life JM loading...

A Concert Every 2 Weeks Keeps The Blues Away

The study also revealed that it's best to hit up a show every two weeks. It keeps both your productivity AND self-esteem at peak levels. Basically, the more you vibe, the better you thrive.

Get our free mobile app

If you've been looking for an excuse to book the concert ticket, I don't know how or where you'll find a better one than this. If you want to live a long and happy life, go to the show and thank yourself when you're 90.

10 Things You Should Bring To An Outdoor Concert Few things are more fun than a big outdoor concert, but the experience can take a bad turn if you're unprepared.

So, once get your ticket, make sure you also have these 10 things ready to bring with you.