New Study Says Attending Concerts Might Add Some Years To Your Life
I just got back from the 5th annual Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, and let me tell you... it was absolutely EVERYTHING I could have wanted and more.
The sun, the sand, the music, the good vibes... it had it all. It was full of the kind of energy that stays with you long after your boots (or bare feet, in this case) are off.
Concerts Are Self Care (Seriously)
While I was still riding that post-concert high (I still am, to be honest), I stumbled on an Instagram post that made me even more thankful to be in attendance this year. Apparently, attending live music events doesn't just boost your mood.
It actually improves your ENTIRE well-being by over 20%. You don't even have to stay the whole time!
The study suggests that attending a concert for just shy of 30 minutes is enough to boost your overall health. That's less time than streaming only one episode of The Big Bang Theory.
Want To Live Longer? Got To More Shows
Here's the kicker, though. Research says consistent concert attendance is linked to a longer life. We're talking up to nine extra years added to your lifespan.
That's not just more time... that's almost a WHOLE decade!
A decade more sunsets to experience, more memories, and obviously more music festivals on the beach.
A Concert Every 2 Weeks Keeps The Blues Away
The study also revealed that it's best to hit up a show every two weeks. It keeps both your productivity AND self-esteem at peak levels. Basically, the more you vibe, the better you thrive.
If you've been looking for an excuse to book the concert ticket, I don't know how or where you'll find a better one than this. If you want to live a long and happy life, go to the show and thank yourself when you're 90.
