New Threat: Alligator Spotted at the Beach

If you've been reading the headlines or following social media, you know this is the time of the year when people spot things near Jersey Shore beaches. We're talking about things that live in the ocean, near the beach, like sharks, dolphins, and whales.



Hey! How about a new type of sighting?

Beachgoers see alligator at the beach

This didn't happen at the Jersey Shore, but a little further south.

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina folks at the beach were surprised when an alligator showed up to take a stroll along the water.

Check out the video:

What do you do when you spot a gator at the beach?

Apparently - like the people in the video - you take out your phone and snap some photos!

(Whatever happened to "Run for your lives!")

The video was posted by Ed Piotrowski of WPDE.

READ MORE: That time an alligator was found in Mullica Township, New Jersey.

Alligator removed from the beach

According to The Sun News, lifeguards cleared the beach to allow the alligator some room. The Alligator was eventually captured for replacement by the Mrytle Beach Police Department.

What's the scariest thing you've seen at the beach? (Shoobies is a funny answer, but probably not very nice....)

