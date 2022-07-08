Locals Favorite Restaurant Decks and Patios in Atlantic City Area

Summers here - let's eat out - - - out!

There's noting like taking in a great South Jersey summer day than eating out at your favorite restaurant outside on a deck or patio.

Are we actually doing in more, thanks to the pandemic?

We asked local folks for their favorite places to eat outside and found some great answers!

Some of my favorite places were mentioned like 2 Mile Crab House in Wildwood Crest. Steven Stankiewicz mentioned 2 Mile --- always great, fresh seafood with a fantastic view of boats and the bay.

Atlantic City Country Club was mentioned by Theresa Mason. It's always great food with a terrific view of one of the country's oldest golf courses - plus a terrific view of the Atlantic City skyline.

Some other great recommendations include:

Danny Haines and Theda Kruty say The Lobster House in Cape May (Again great food and views!)

Sherrie Ann Magliocco and Jaimie Elizabeth recommend Uries in Wildwood (I love it!).

Judith Patterson and Mary Inman both say Back Bay Ale House - which is a great place to grab a bite to eat and a nice cold beer.

Donna Marie likes the Deauville Inn in Strathmere and Tara Gallagher recommends the Anchorage in Somers Point - with their great deck!

Tami Harron mentions one of my favorite places - the Crab Trap's outside venue: Crabby Jack's. What a great place to grab lunch and grab a cold drink! Right on the bay - with it's own dock.

What are some of your favorite places with outdoor views? Let us know in the comments!

